AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Commissioners Court is extending the county’s burn ban for 90 days from March 20 to June 18.

The documents state that outdoor fires are prohibited except for burning activities that are related to public health and authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality such as:

Firefighter Traning;

Public utility, natural gas pipeline, and mining operations;

Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or

Burns that are conducted by a certified burn manager.

A news release from the Randall County Fire Department said the order from the Commissioners Court prohibits outdoor burning of trash, debris, and brush in unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days.

The fire department said in the release that “BBQ grills and smokers” are still allowed to be used during the burn ban.

The fire department continues to say that violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor with a possible fine of up to $500.