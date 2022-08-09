RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to fire department officials, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday dissolved the county-wide burn ban order, which will now allow for the burning of household trash and other certain items.

As previously reported, the Randall County burn ban was expected to run from Aug. 6 through Nov. 4, following the previous burn ban that was passed in April, unless the Commissioner’s Court or a county judge decided to end it early.

“While some residents look at this as an opportunity to burn anything that might have collected on their property, this is far from correct,” said the Randall County Fire Department, “By state laws and TCEQ standards, only certain items can legally be burned and the timing of those burns must be monitored.”

Among the items that can be legally burned, according to the department, are:

Domestic waste. Kitchen garbage Untreated lumber Cardboard boxes Packaging Clothing Grass Leaves Branch trimmings

On-site burning of waste plant growth. Trees Brush Grass Leaves Branch trimmings Other plant growth



Other guidelines for outdoor burning, as published on the Randall County website, include those detailed below.

Randall County Fire Department officials advised community members to contact the department with questions and requests for burn area inspections. The department can be reached by calling 806-477-1750.

