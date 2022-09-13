RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners’ Court published the agenda for its Sept. 13 meeting, in which the court is expected to discuss and possibly adopt the 2022-23 budget for the Randall County Assistance District #1.

According to the agenda, the meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the Randall County Commissioners’ Courtroom, and anyone wishing to attend the meeting may do so by computer, tablet, or smartphone through this link.

Further, the agenda said that the public was invited to attend either personally or remotely and offer comments on the agenda items. Those attending remotely may click on the “Raise Hand” button on Zoom to participate or may raise their hands in the in-person meeting.