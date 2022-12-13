CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Randall County Commissioners’ Court unanimously passed a measure, issuing certificates of obligation for an expansion of the Randall County Jail.

The certificates of obligation, valued at more than $10 million, will be a supplement to a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding that will go towards funding the expansion. Randall County Judge Christy Dyer said the certificates of obligation will cover the increase in construction costs for the project.

Dyer said that the jail will add two additional pods, increasing the jail’s capacity and helping the Randall County Sheriff’s Office by focusing on reducing crime.

“With the increase in our population, we need an increase in our bed space at our jail,” Dyer said. “Our sheriff and his deputies have done a fabulous job trying to keep crime down in Randall County. We want to provide them with the tools that they need to continue to do that.”

Randall County Sheriff Chris Forbis said the additional space will help the county with them recently seeing an increase in inmates, along with those who have mental health needs.

“The way that these pods will be designed, they will help us better work with those people in order to safely house them,” Forbis said. “Also, the increased capacity will also allow us to keep the citizens safe, allowing us to keep the people that need to be incarcerated in jail, especially the violent offenders… so we can provide the services our community deserve.”