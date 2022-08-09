CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners’ Court published its agenda for the Tuesday meeting set for 9 a.m. in the 16th Street Finance Building, which included discussions over the Randall County proposed budget for 2022-2023 and a proposed tax increase.

According to the agenda, the court will discuss multiple items involving obligations, budgets, and taxes. The court will consider a resolution calling for the “defeasance” – or, rendering something null and void – and redemption of “currently outstanding obligations.” Further, the court is expected to take action on the tax assessor’s certification of certain subjects from the Tax Office.

Regarding the 2022-2023 budget and the proposed tax increase, the agenda detailed that the commissioners’ court will be setting the dates and locations for public hearings on those topics.

The full agenda can be seen below.

