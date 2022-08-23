CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners Court published the agenda for its Aug. 23 meeting, which is expected to include a public hearing on the 2022-2023 Randall County Budget.

According to the agenda, members of the public may personally or remotely offer their comments on any agenda item. Those attending the meeting in person at the Randall County Commissioners’ Courtroom may be recognized by raising their hands, or by clicking the “Raise hand” button in Zoom if attending remotely.

Zoom information for the meeting can be found here.

The public hearing on the Randall County budget, said officials on the agenda, will be followed by a vote to adopt it on Sept. 13.

Other items on the agenda included a presentation by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office to officially retire K9 Rek.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.

For the latest updates on local news, events, weather, and politics, check with MyHighPlains.com.