RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department announced Monday that the county-wide burn ban order has been lifted.

According to a post on the department’s social media, the Randall County Commissioners’ Court recently lifted the county-wide burn ban order. This comes after the court extended the ban in late March.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Randall County Commissioners’ Court extended the burn ban for 90 days on March 20. The burn ban was lifted on Monday.

“We remind all county residents to make sure to call in before you burn,” the post read. “Make sure you are only burning items that are legal to burn.”