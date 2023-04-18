RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department released details on a fire that occurred at a feed yard on Monday night.
According to a Facebook post from RCFD, firefighters were called to Randall County Feedyard at around 11 p.m. on Monday for a “feed mill fire.”
RCFD added that Canyon Fire Department aid was called to assist with the fire and the fire was ultimately under control at around 1:09 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
RCFD went on to thank both departments in its Facebook post.
