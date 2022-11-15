CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Police Department are asking residents to avoid an area of the community due to police activity.
According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, the Canyon Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area near the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. because of police activity. Officials said they will update when the area has been cleared.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
