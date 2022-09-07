Update (6:10 p.m.)
Officials with the Randall County Fire Department said the incident is on the Lighthouse Trail near the Capital Peak area. Officials said the trail is closed.
Original:
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released information on a rescue that is occurring Wednesday afternoon at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
According to a post on the Randall County Fire Department’s Twitter account, the department, along with officials from the Canyon Fire Department and officials from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are on a technical rescue call on the Rock Garden Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
“At this time, the trail is closed to visitors while operations take place,” the tweet read.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
