Update (6:10 p.m.)

Officials with the Randall County Fire Department said the incident is on the Lighthouse Trail near the Capital Peak area. Officials said the trail is closed.

Original:

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released information on a rescue that is occurring Wednesday afternoon at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to a post on the Randall County Fire Department’s Twitter account, the department, along with officials from the Canyon Fire Department and officials from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are on a technical rescue call on the Rock Garden Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

“At this time, the trail is closed to visitors while operations take place,” the tweet read.