AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said that Owens Corning is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who was involved in a recent bomb threat to the facility.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, on Tuesday the sheriff’s office responded to the facility at 1701 Hollywood Rd, on a report of a bomb threat.

According to officials, a note was found that stated that a bomb was placed somewhere in the building and after a search, nothing suspicious was found.

The RCSO said Owens Corning is offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction of anyone involved with the threat.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5000 or anonymously through Amarillo Crimestoppers 24/7 tip line · 806-374-4400.