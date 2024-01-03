RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department released details on a house fire that broke out on the 1100 block of Prescott Street early Wednesday morning.
Officials said there were no injuries to any residents of the home, who were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Randall County Fire Department further thanked the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, BSA EMS and Canyon Fire Department for assisting in the response to the fire.
