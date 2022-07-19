AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a recent drive-by shooting in northern Randall County.

Officials said in a news release that deputies responded to a drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Rd. around 12:55 a.m. on May 22, finding one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds as well as multiple bullet holes at a home. Officials said that “very limited information” has been uncovered on this incident.

Officials from the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, along with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, said in the release that if anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call the crime stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website as well as by using the P3 Tips mobile application. If a tip leads to an arrest, individuals can earn a reward up to $2,000.