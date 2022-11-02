AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury.

According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster in south Amarillo in August. Rivas was arrested in the Dallas area in relation to the incident in August.

The indictment claims that Rivas “intentionally and knowingly (caused) the death of an individual, namely Shereena Webster by shooting her with a firearm.”