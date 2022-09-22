RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested in Randall County for six counts related to having sex with a child, according to a complaint filed in the county in late August.

According to the complaint, 22-year-old Relles Garcia III was arrested on six counts, three of which were related to indecency with a child through sexual contact and the other three of which were related to sexual assault of a child. These counts were related to an alleged incident between Garcia and a child on or around June 1.

Officials set a bond for Garcia for $75,000. Randall County records show that Garcia still remains in the Randall County Jail.