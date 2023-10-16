AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former youth center leader was sentenced to 15 years in prison according to the 251st District Court in Randall County.

Matthew Hite was sentenced to 15 years each for four of the five charges that were brought against him and 10 years for the other charge. Those sentences are set to run concurrently.

Hite pleaded guilty to two counts of “Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact,” one count of “Solicitation to Commit Indecency with a Child,” one count of “Sexual Assault of a Child,” and one count of “Sexual Assault.”