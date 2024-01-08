AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that it is on the scene of a business structure fire Monday evening in the 800 block of West Farmers Avenue.

According to the fire department, mutual aid was requested from the Amarillo Fire Department and Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department.

The RCFD said parts of northbound FM 1541 and Farmers Ave. were shut down for crews to work the fire.

The Randall County Fire Department asks that people avoid the area.