RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In June, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Nov. 9, 2023, as the execution date for an inmate from Randall County in connection with a 1990 Amarillo murder.

According to inmate information from the TDCJ, Brewer was convicted for the 1990 robbery and slaying of Robert Doyle Laminack, 66, of Amarillo.

MyHighPlains.com reported information from the TDCJ that said Laminack, then-owner of the Amarillo Floor Company, was approached by Brewer, and a named co-defendant, Krystie Lynn Nystrom, and was killed and robbed during a car ride.

Officials said the two fled to Red Oak, Texas, and were arrested on May 8, 1990.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate information said Brewer was convicted for the “robbery and slaying” of Laminack, and Nystrom is serving a life sentence for “Capital Murder.”