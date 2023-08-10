AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with the Amarillo Fire Department and the Amarillo Police Department are working a wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle in south Amarillo Thursday night.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, crews are working a fatal crash at SW 41st and Washington St.

Police said all lanes at Washington St. are closed while the Traffic Investigation Unit works to complete their investigation.

Police ask that people avoid the area until the street reopens.