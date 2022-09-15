CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are asking drivers to avoid a portion of the highway going into Canyon due to a recent spill of cow feed.

According to a post made to the city of Canyon’s Facebook page, drivers are asked to avoid the southbound lane coming into Canyon at the railroad overpass, located at US HW 60 and US HW 87. Officials said that there was a spill of cow feed “making the road VERY slick,” according to the post.

The post read that the right lane will be closed while the city’s street department works to clean the road off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to help prevent accidents.

Officials said in the post that city officials will provide an update once the streets have been cleared.