CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon reports that crews are working a water line break near the intersection of 5th Ave. and 16th St.

The city said that those on the east side of the square and those who may be further east of the square may be affected.

The city said that crews are attempting to isolate the leak and will begin repairs when it is found. The city of Canyon did not give an estimated time for when the repairs will be completed.