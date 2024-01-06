CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m., in the Commission Chambers of City Hall at 301 16th Street in Canyon.

According to an agenda released by the City of Canyon, Items up for discussion include goals and requirements for the City’s Texas Community Development Block Grant TXCDBG Water System Improvements Project, Approving a Project Funding Agreement Between the LTD Lumber Yard, and Amending the City’s Budget for the Fiscal Year Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, and Ending Sept. 30, 2023.

City officials will take public comments as well as present an update regarding the Implementation of the City of Canyon Compressive Plan.

The full agenda and packet for the City of Canyon Commissioners’ meeting can be viewed below.

Officials added that the meeting will also be available on YouTube.