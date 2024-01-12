CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon received a Texas Community Development Block Grant for water and sewer system improvements in one of the oldest parts of the city.

According to city officials, the grant is valued at $350k and will fund 33% of the $1 million project. The TXCDBG grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and according to the Texas Department of Agriculture, the focus is on improving low to moderate-income housing.

City officials noted that in 2020, city staff collected over 80 door-to-door surveys of residents to verify the area qualified for HUD which the city then applied for and received this grant as a part of the 2021-2022 cycle.

“This project will substantially improve the level of utility service to the residents in the area,” said Joe Price, Canyon City Manager. “TxCDBG grants are distributed regionally, so we had to compete with other cities in the Top 26. This has been high on Canyon’s Capital Improvement Plan for a while, and we’re very excited to see this through.”

According to city officials, the project will replace six blocks of the water main, and seven blocks of the sewer main, to improve about 60 utility accounts. Currently, the 2-inch cast iron water mains will be replaced with 8-inch PVC water mains and the current aging clay sewer mains will be replaced with “newer, more secure” pipes. All associated sewer manholes will also be replaced, city officials noted.

City officials stated that funding for the project was only partially covered by the TxCDBG grant and a requirement for the grant was for the city to add additional funds at a 25% match. According to city officials, Canyon exceeded the match from money budgeted for CIP projects and the funding breakdown is as follows:

33% ($350,000) funded from TxCDBG

41% ($428,310) funded by the City Utility Fund

26% ($272,890) funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars

Canyon’s City Commission awarded the bid to Amarillo Utility Contractors and the project does not currently have a start date but is projected to take 220 calendar days to complete, according to city officials.