CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are looking for a regional candidate to fill its Business and Community Development Director position, a position which officials said would remain open until its filled.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, the Business and Community Development Director position oversees the overall development, supervision and evaluation of the Canyon Economic Development Corporation, along with the organization’s Main Street program.

“We’re looking for someone who is ready to take Canyon to the next step of economic development growth,” Canyon City Manager Joe Price said in the release. “Our EDC is at a pivotal point in the city’s history, and we are excited for the next director to come in and continue to elevate and promote Canyon. We’re calling on anyone in the Panhandle and West Texas who is passionate about Canyon and its future to apply for this position. We are hoping to find an exceptional person to guide us into the future.”

Individuals who are interested in the position can find more information, along with the full application, on the city of Canyon’s website under the employment tab.