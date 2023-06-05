CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are asking residents impacted by flash flooding to submit any damage to their property to the state’s Emergency Management platform.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, residents impacted are able to submit personal and commercial property damage to the state of Texas on the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool’s website. Officials said properties impacted by the recent flash flooding and storms are encouraged to submit a survey.

“This is an official report to the State of Texas for damage on private property that was caused by the recent flooding,” Joe Price, Canyon’s city manager, said in the release. “There is a possibility that citizens submitting their property damage could allow our community to receive federal aid in regards to this disaster. It is imperative that the community gives their input.”

The release states that residents are encouraged to provide up to 10 photos of the damage to the iSTAT survey, including close-ups of specific points of damage and photos of the impacted structure. Property owners are only asked to submit one survey per impacted address.

Officials stressed that reporting damages to Emergency Management is voluntary and is not a substitute for reporting damage to insurance agencies. Officials also stressed that reporting does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

For more information and a link to iSTAT, visit the city of Canyon’s website.