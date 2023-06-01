AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo reported two wastewater spills that occurred Thursday in south Amarillo.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment facility was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said that a record amount of rainfall inflow, as well as localized flooding, caused the plant to overflow in two locations, including a playa lake on the plant’s grounds as well as a “temporary discharge of partially treated wastewater into Lake Tanglewood.” An unknown amount went into the nearby playa lake while around 85,000 gallons of estimated wastewater went into Lake Tanglewood.

“Facility personnel are working to ensure critical primary operational infrastructure remains online in order to reduce and prevent additional discharges,” the release said.

Officials with the city of Amarillo also reported a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole near the intersection of SE 58th Ave. and S Osage St. Officials said the overflow began around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The release said that five lift stations backing up “caused a cascade effect” and released around 980,000 gallons of wastewater. Officials said the spill was contained around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Cleanup procedures are complete including vacuum removal of excess untreated wastewater and application of HTH to clean remaining residual wastewater,” the release said.

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts,” both releases read.