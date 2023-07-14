Update: 6:32 p.m.

Canyon ISD released the following statement after the death of Paul Blake:

Canyon ISD is saddened to learn of the passing of Trustee Paul Blake.

Mr. Blake was a man committed to the Canyon community and to the students of CISD. We are thankful for his service and we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, family, friends, and those who loved him.

Canyon ISD Board members said, “as a successful business owner, Paul brought a wealth of knowledge and experience into our discussions. His contributions extended far beyond the boardroom. His unwavering commitment to creating career opportunities for our students was inspiring. He will be truly missed.”

— Canyon Independent School District

Original Story

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Independent School District Board Member Paul Blake has died.

Information has not been made available. MyHighPlains.com will continue to monitor and update the story as information becomes available.