RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Canyon woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after a Tuesday afternoon accident north of Canyon in Randall County, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The release said that 58-year-old Karen Westbrook, a Canyon resident, was pronounced dead after an accident around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on High Country Drive, about two miles north of Canyon.

Officials said that Westbrook was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 northbound on High Country Drive Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was traveling “at an unsafe speed” for a curve on the road and ultimately “failed to negotiate the curve.”

The Ram left the road, traveled through a local business’s chain-linked fence and crashed into a goose-neck trailer. The release said that Westbrook was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.