CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce released the details for its annual Christmas in Canyon event, scheduled for Saturday.

According to a flyer from the chamber, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Christmas Open House at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this event will include Christmas activities for the community like holiday-themed crafts, hearing Christmas stories and songs as well as an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The West Texas A&M University Pre-Vet Club will then host a Santa Paws event at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit with Santa will then continue at the Canyon Lions Club at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Christmas in Canyon festivities will then close at 6:30 p.m. with a Parade of Lights, with a tree lighting ceremony and Christmas Fireworks show following the tree lighting.

For more information, visit the city of Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce’s website.