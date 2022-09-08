CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon announced Thursday that the Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee recently surpassed its fundraising goal for the park, giving the committee the chance to schedule the groundbreaking for the park.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, the groundbreaking for the park will be hosted at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 in Conner Park. This new park will be a fully accessible playground in Canyon, including accessible equipment like a zipline and an eclipse net climber. The site will also include panels that explore tactile and musical experiences.

The committee raised $1.3 million for the project, outraising its initial goal of $1.1 million. According to the release, donations were raised and coordinated by the Southwest AMBUCS Amarillo, Texas area chapter of National AMBUCS, Inc.

“The Kylie Hiner Park will help children in all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle,” Vance Hall, the playground committee chairman for Southwest AMBUCS, said in the release. “It will take a load off of the park that is in Amarillo, and will bring in children to this part of the area. Brothers and sisters who have siblings with special needs will be able to play on this playground together.”