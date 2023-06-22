CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that a woman is missing out of Canyon.

According to police, officers need help finding Shelly Lynn Johnston, 55, who was last seen on June 21 at around 1 p.m.

Shelly Lynn Johnston, 55, via the Canyon Police Department

Police said she was wearing a grey and red uniform shirt, black pants, black shoes, with a pink backpack.

Any with information on her whereabouts, are asked to call 806-655-5005 or leave the Canyon Police Department a message on its Facebook page.