CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that a woman is missing out of Canyon.
According to police, officers need help finding Shelly Lynn Johnston, 55, who was last seen on June 21 at around 1 p.m.
Police said she was wearing a grey and red uniform shirt, black pants, black shoes, with a pink backpack.
Any with information on her whereabouts, are asked to call 806-655-5005 or leave the Canyon Police Department a message on its Facebook page.
