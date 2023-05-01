CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reported that a body was found in north Canyon Monday evening.

According to Canyon Police, at around 5:30 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of a body that was found in the tree line in north Canyon.

Police said the body was identified as a person who was missing out of Amarillo but has not released the information until next of kin is notified.

CPD said the Amarillo Police Department and Canyon Police are working collaboratively on the investigation.