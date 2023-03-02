CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon announced Thursday that the Canyon Police Department recently completed its fifth onsite inspection through the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation’s Accreditation Program, making the department the first agency to “successfully complete five onsite inspections in the history of the program.”

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, the Texas Accreditation Program is a voluntary program through the foundation, holding “law enforcement agencies to a high professional standard.” The Canyon Police Department has been accredited through the program since 2008, being one of the first agencies in Texas to participate.

“Captain Matthew Coggins and our officers worked extremely hard to pass this onsite inspection,” CPD Chief Steve Brush said in the release. “Being the first agency in the program to pass a fifth inspection is a great pride for CPD. We hope this shows Canyon residents that we strive for a high standard of service.”

Around seven percent of all law enforcement agencies in the state have been accredited through the program. The release said that the department provided proof of compliance with more than 170 professional police standards, including annual training requirements and records retention standards.

“We put it upon ourselves to uphold our police department to a higher standard because this is what the community deserves,” Joe Price, the city of Canyon’s city manager, said in the release. “The amount of work that goes into doing this accreditation is significant and I am appreciative to CPD for their countless hours of work to succeed in this re-accreditation.”

More information regarding the program can be found on the foundation’s website.