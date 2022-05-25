CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Canyon Police Department said they are increasing police presence at schools throughout the Canyon Independent School District for the rest of the year, in the wake of the events in Uvalde on Tuesday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 19 students and two teachers died after a gunman shot the individuals with an AR-style rifle in a single classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Tuesday. Law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed the gunman.

Officials with the Canyon Police Department said while there are three school resource officers staffed in the schools during the year, the department has decided to increase its “presence of officers in the schools throughout the year,” according to a post the department made to its Facebook page.

“The events in Uvalde are horrific,” the post read. “Please keep the victims and all those impacted in your prayers and remain vigilant. If you ever see anything suspicious not just at our schools, but in our community, please report it immediately.”

People are asked to call the Canyon Police Department at 806-655-5005 if they see anything suspicious in the schools or throughout the community.