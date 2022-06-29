CANYON, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT)— The Canyon Police Department (CPD) announced street closures ahead of their Fourth of July parade and “Fair on the Square.”

Street Closures

Streets around the Square will close at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. All cars will need to vacate the parking lot, or they could be towed said CPD. Parking will still be available behind the Shops on 5th Ave by Neblett Park. Streets around the Square will reopen on Monday, July 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Residential street intersections along 4th Ave will close starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4 between Russell Long Blvd and 11th St. These streets will reopen after the parade concludes.

Fourth Ave will be closed to all through traffic starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4. Please move all parked cars along 4th Ave the night before or by Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. There will be controlled intersections to cross 4th Ave at Russel Long Blvd, 23rd Street and 11th Street. Fourth Ave will reopen after the parade (approximately noon) on July 4.

CPD also reminded residents to be courteous of visitors and children running around the parade.