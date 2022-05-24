CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Canyon man was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of “Tampering with a Witness on a Family Violence Case” earlier this month.

According to a post made on the Randall County District Attorney’s office’s Facebook page, Alex Uvalle was found guilty of the charge on May 18. Uvalle was also found not guilty for one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.” Uvalle was then sentenced to 12 years in prison through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at a sentencing hearing, the post read.

This stems from an incident in March 2021 when Uvalle, who had outstanding warrants, threatened his wife to get her to drop charges in a pending domestic violence case in Randall County. When the wife came to the Randall County Justice Center, the post reads that staff at both the county’s district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office “recognized a potentially dangerous situation,” and alerted law enforcement to apprehend Uvalle.

“This case highlights the very real dangers that victims of domestic violence face in our community even after charges are filed against a defendant. This victim showed real courage in coming forward, trusting law enforcement to assist her and testifying against the defendant,” the post reads. “We are thankful to the Randall County community for sending a message that we take Domestic Violence seriously and will not tolerate those that attempt to coerce victims into dropping charges.”