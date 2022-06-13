CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District spoke on its new webpage, answering questions that have frequently come up in conversation with community members.

According to its website, Canyon ISD has created a “Just The Facts” page, giving the district the opportunity to share facts about “emerging issues and topics” related to the district.” Through this page, the district aims to provide “accurate, timely information” on a number of topics, including the status of library books, transfers, attendance boundaries and health curriculum.

The website also includes the district answering questions regarding Critical Race Theory, which officials said “is not allowed to be taught in Texas schools per (the Texas Education Agency). Canyon ISD does not teach CRT.” Regarding suicide prevention, the website provides the following statement:

“Canyon ISD takes the safety of all students seriously. We want to equip students with skills and tools that can help prevent students from taking their own life. The School Health Advisory Council is currently reviewing suicide prevention programs to make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees by January of 2023.”

John Forbis, the coordinator of district communication for Canyon ISD, told MyHighPlains.com that this began as the district begins to grow.

“As Canyon ISD continues to grow, we wanted our community to have a resource that they could access at any time, that if they have questions, they could go and get information from us on certain topics,” he said. “So, we developed the “Just the Facts” webpage that the community can go and access and get information from us that’s timely and accurate as well as providing information on how they can connect with us if they have questions. We always welcome questions, comments and input from our community.”

Forbis said the website went live earlier this month. The district has the ability to update the page as more information becomes available and more questions arise from community members. Since the page went live, Forbis said the reaction has been positive.

“The community who have reached out has been very thankful to just have something that is in one place, information from us,” Forbis said. “(This is) so they know where we stand on certain items, where we are in the process of certain things and again, who they can call if they have a question.”

For more information, visit the Canyon ISD webpage.