CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon announced Thursday morning that a number of places in the city’s downtown area have reported power outages.

According to a Facebook post made on the city of Canyon’s Facebook page, officials said Xcel Energy has reported power outages impacting around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area.

“Xcel has crews dispatched to assess the outages and repair the problems,” the post read.

According to Xcel Energy’s power outage map, seven outage orders are impacting 264 customers as of 9:38 a.m.

City of Canyon officials said the Facebook page will be updated throughout the day.