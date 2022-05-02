CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon City Commissioners discussed the estimates of property tax revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year during their meeting Monday.

The discussion focused on the estimates of taxable valuation provided by the Potter-Randall Appraisal District and estimated the property tax revenue on the current tax rate.

Officials said it is still too early to say how these values will impact the tax rate.

“The citizens of Canyon are concerned about property taxes, but also it’s a positive things well property values are going up because of home values going up and the demand for homes,” said Joel Wright, City of Canyon Finance Director.

Wright said he cannot say what the tax rate will be for the coming fiscal year but the commission can adjust the rate to create the tax revenue they need for the city’s budgeted expenditures.