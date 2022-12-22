CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon, along with Randall County, announced Thursday that the railroad crossing at Brown Road will continue to be closed by BNSF until further notice.

Officials said the crossing has been closed since there was a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound train collided with an unoccupied semi on Aug. 31. Officials reported at the time that the vehicle was crossing the tracks when the underside of the trailer became stuck on the tracks.

The crossing will continue to be closed to vehicle traffic, according to a news release from the city of Canyon. BNSF Railway is expected to conduct an engineering evaluation to design the approach in both directions to the area where Brown Road meets with the crossing.

As a response to BNSF’s request, Randall County, along with the city of Canyon, is engaging with an engineering firm to redesign the approach to the crossing. Officials said there is no projected opening date for the updated crossing and the city of Canyon and Randall County will update the public on the project’s progress.