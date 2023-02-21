Update (3:55 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released more information on two wrecks that were reported in Randall County.

Officials said there was one reported accident near Loop 335 and Washington Street involving eight vehicles, including one 18-wheeler. There were no reported injuries.

There was a second reported accident near Helium Road and FM 2219 involving an 18-wheeler along with two other vehicles, officials with DPS said. three individuals were reportedly transported to a hospital with injuries, one of which is reported to be serious.

UPDATE: (3:37 p.m.)

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Loop 335 from Grand to Farmers due to high winds, blowing dust, and vehicles stopped on the roadway.

Via the Randall County Sheriff’s Office

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Fire Department and the Canyon Police Department are asking members of the public to drive cautiously as brown-out conditions are causing accidents in Randall County.

According to a Facebook post from the Canyon Police Department, officials said high winds and blowing dirt are creating “very low visibility conditions in the area.” Officials with the Canyon Fire Department went on to say that several traffic accidents are ongoing in the county due to the conditions.

“Please drive cautiously and give yourself plenty of response time for other vehicles on the roadway,” the post from the police department reads.