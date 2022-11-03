RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two brothers were recently indicted in Randall County on one count of “Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact” and other related charges, according to documents filed in Randall County District Court.

Emerson Rolon-Riveros Erich Hassel Rolon-Riveros

According to an indictment filed in Randall County District Court in late September, 37-year-old Emerson Rolon-Riveros was indicted for one count of “Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact,” one count of “Unlawful Restraint less than 17 years of age” and one count of “Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.” This is related to an incident in December 2019 where Rolon-Riveros allegedly caused a child younger than 17 to engage in sexual contact with him.

The indictment also alleges that Emerson Rolon-Riveros confined the same child without their consent and “by force, intimidation and deception” and attempted to commit the offense of “Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.”

According to a separate indictment, 39-year-old Erich Hassel Rolon-Riveros was also indicted for one count of “Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14,” one count of “Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact” and one count of “Unlawful Restraint less than 17 years of age.”

According to the indictment, Erich Hassel Rolon-Riveros’s indecency-related count, along with the restraint-related count, is involving a child younger than 17 years of age in May 2019. The sex abuse-related count is related to a child younger than 14 years of age in two or more acts of sexual abuse “during a period that was 30 days or more in duration from on or about July 6, 2018, to on or about February 13, 2022.”