CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Legion in Canyon donated buckets filled with various items with the aim to help in emergencies.

Seven buckets were delivered Tuesday to Heritage Hills Elementary. The items range from hammers and water to emergency blankets.

The buckets were donated in an effort to make sure that classrooms have items they made need in an emergency.

“So it this a small token that we can give them to make them feel safe then let’s make them feel safe, and so they don’t have to worry about coming to school they don’t have to worry about what mother nature throws at them or whatever the case may be. Let’s just let them be kids, get their education and go home safe at the end of the day,” said Chris Holt, Commander, Darren Tate Post 245.

The American Legion delivered 13 buckets to the school with the plan to make 50 buckets.