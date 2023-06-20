AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman was convicted on a charge of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison on June 16 in connection with a 2019 murder, according to the Randall County District Attorney.

According to the DA’s office, Mollie Franklin was convicted of murder in connection with the death of Richard Pedraza Garza.

According to a previous report on MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Police were called on a welfare check in Southeast Park on December 17, 2019, to check on a man who was reportedly slumped behind the wheel of a car.

Police found Pedraza Garza dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Franklin was arrested in June 2020 by the United States Marshal Service Task Force and the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit. She was indicted by a Randall County Grand Jury in September 2020 for the murder of Pedraza Garza.

According to the DA’s office, the investigation into the murder was helped by a citizen who found the gun used in the murder while “magnet fishing” in Medi Park Lake.

At punishment, the jury heard additional information and ultimately sentenced Franklin to 60 years in prison. She will not be eligible for parole for 30 years.