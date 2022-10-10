AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a wreck in Randall County has caused traffic to be detoured.
According to a post from the TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter account, officials said a wreck on FM 2186 at Jacob’s Well Drive has caused traffic to be detoured.
Officials encourage individuals to visit the Drive Texas website for updates.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
