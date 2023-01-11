RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an incident Sunday night in Randall County where a teen was reportedly hit by a vehicle and later died from their injuries.
According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-27 around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. A person was walking in an unknown direction on the roadway when the vehicle struck them.
The person, identified as a 16-year-old from Amarillo, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the release, they were pronounced dead Tuesday.
The incident continues to be under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol, the release said.
