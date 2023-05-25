(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 25, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, an Amarillo man was sentenced to eight years in prison following a plea agreement on Thursday.

Court documents said, Tanner Sims, 21, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a shooting that resulted in the death of Adrianna Martin, 15.

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Sims was arrested in May 2020 on a warrant of Criminal Negligent Homicide after Amarillo Police were called to the 5500 block of Everett Ave. on a shooting in April 2020.

Amarillo Police said they found Martin with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries two days later.

According to MyHighPlains.com, a criminal complaint filed in May of 2020 stated that Sims told investigators that he, Martin, and other friends, had been “playing games” with a gun. He said the games involved handling the gun when it was unloaded, aiming the gun at each other, and pulling the trigger.

The criminal complaint said that Sims claimed that Martin picked up the gun and that he tried to grab it from her while “telling her it was loaded,” and that in grabbing the gun, he caused it to fire, hitting Martin in the head.