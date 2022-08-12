AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May.

According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10.

In May, deputies with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office were investigating multiple fires in the county that were believed to have been serial arson.

Deputies arrested Roberts, a resident of the area, with eight counts of Arson.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, deputies believed that Roberts was connected to several structure fires that happened at the 2900 block of Greg Street. The sheriff’s office said all fires were in the same region and within a 72-hour timespan.