AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted in Randall County on 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography.”
Brandon Jones, 34, was indicted by a Randall County Grand Jury on 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography.”
Court documents from the Randall County District Attorney’s Office state that the charges stem from October of last year.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.