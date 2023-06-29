AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been indicted in the 47th District Court of Randall County for “attempt to commit murder, enhanced,” after a September 2022 incident around Caprock High School.

According to documents filed Wednesday in the 47th District Court of Randall County, Noel Aysaiah Garcia has been indicted for one count of “attempt to commit murder, enhanced.”

The indictment states that Garcia, around Sept. 6, 2022, allegedly drove a vehicle around Caprock High School “while possessing a loaded assault rifle and multiple loaded spare magazines with the intent to cause the death of one or more individuals, which amounted to more than mere preparation that tended but failed to effect the commission of the offense intended.”

The indictment also states that the alleged offense occurred at a place that Garcia “knew was within 300 feet of the premises of a school, namely: Caprock High School.”

The charge alleged in the indictment was enhanced, the document reads, because of a prior felony offense in juvenile court.